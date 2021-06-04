Makhura wants to declare a local state of disaster at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital





JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makura said he was considering declaring a local state of disaster at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.

The premier gave an update on the COVID-19 response in Gauteng, alongside the provincial command council on Friday.

The healthcare facility, which plays a vital role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, closed in April after a fire caused a section of the parking garage to collapse, rendering the entire facility unsafe.

Since then, patients and staff have been relocated to other hospitals in the province at considerable cost to the already overburdened health network.

Makhura said the province could not afford for the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital to remain closed.

With COVID-19 cases surging and residents scrambling to find treatment, the premier said urgent intervention may be needed.

“We want to declare a local state of disaster at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. Declaring a local state of disaster may enable us not to wait for three months before all those issues are fixed. I can’t throw a rule book when people are dying.”

Makhura said load shedding and devastating water shortages had added to the problems of Gauteng’s ailing healthcare facilities.

“COVID-19 is an emergency; we can’t go through the whole of June without Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, because how else are all the institutions going to cope.”

Meanwhile, Gauteng has continued on its trajectory as the country's COVID-19 epicentre, recording more than 465,000 positive cases, while more than 11,000 people have succumbed to the virus so far.

