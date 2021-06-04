SA government mulls imposing 30% local content requirement on Netflix
The South African government is mulling a requirement from Netflix to have 30% of its content be local productions.
According to MyBroadband Shola Sanni, the director of public policy for Sub-Saharan Africa at Netflix said that such quotas would likely force the streaming service is to reduce the size of its library in South Africa.
The alternative is that on-demand content providers would resort to churning out large quantities of low-budget local content to make up their quotas.
Jan Vermeulen, Editor-at-large at _MyBroadband, _spoke to Nickolaus Bauer - standing in for John Perlman - about the implications.
Our South African government has not had a good run trying to tackle US tech giants, whether it's Facebook or Google... but in Netflix's case, if they want to continue to do business in South Africa and there are licensing conditions for them to do so, then they will have to comply.Jan Vermeulen, Editor-at-large at MyBroadband
The question then becomes is it worth it for Netflix to stay in South Africa or do they just pull out?Jan Vermeulen, Editor-at-large at MyBroadband
Listen to the full interview
Source : unsplash.com
More from Lifestyle
WATCH: Group escorted from hotel after making homophobic compliant go viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Yummy fudge recipe engraved on a gravestone goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital.Read More
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business AcceleratorRead More
Side hustles: Forget formalities – you need a customer to be a business
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous, author of How to Start a Side Hustle.Read More
I don't want youth to suffer - Graduate on 800km trek to raise funds for EC kids
Thami Manganya (26), a Wits University graduate, recently embarked on a journey that will see him walking 800km from Johannesburg to Dutywa, to raise R1.2 million to help fund education for young people.Read More
WATCH: Little girl calling out mom after finding her art in bin goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: 'I wonder now who's the one laughing' Benni McCarthy clapback goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
702landers offer to help put back smile on face of listener with dental problem
Lesiba Lamola from Ebony Park, near Midrand, has an issue in that one of his front teeth is bigger than all his other teeth.Read More