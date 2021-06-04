SA government mulls imposing 30% local content requirement on Netflix





The South African government is mulling a requirement from Netflix to have 30% of its content be local productions.

According to MyBroadband Shola Sanni, the director of public policy for Sub-Saharan Africa at Netflix said that such quotas would likely force the streaming service is to reduce the size of its library in South Africa.

The alternative is that on-demand content providers would resort to churning out large quantities of low-budget local content to make up their quotas.

Jan Vermeulen, Editor-at-large at _MyBroadband, _spoke to Nickolaus Bauer - standing in for John Perlman - about the implications.

Our South African government has not had a good run trying to tackle US tech giants, whether it's Facebook or Google... but in Netflix's case, if they want to continue to do business in South Africa and there are licensing conditions for them to do so, then they will have to comply. Jan Vermeulen, Editor-at-large at MyBroadband

The question then becomes is it worth it for Netflix to stay in South Africa or do they just pull out? Jan Vermeulen, Editor-at-large at MyBroadband

