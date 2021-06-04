Has Eskom implemented stage 6 load shedding without informing citizens?





South Africa is currently experiencing stage two load shedding imposed by Eskom throughout this week. However, according to energy expert Ted Blom, the power utility has implemented stage six blackouts in some parts of Joburg.

Yup- Sandton loadshedding was according to Level 6 schedules. - fact https://t.co/mY0yLWoGrP — Ted Blom (@tedblom) June 3, 2021

Sandton was loadshedded >5 hrs today?

Edenvale twice yesterday?

But we are at Level 2 ?????

But Eskom own stats show level 3 ?

What liars ? pic.twitter.com/TaGNp7QG75 — Ted Blom (@tedblom) June 3, 2021

Could this be true? Energy expert, Ted Blom, spoke to Nickolaus Bauer - standing in for John Perlman - about his claim.

Blom also discusses why load shedding continues to be so prevalent.

