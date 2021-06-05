COVID-19: South Africa records 5,668 new cases and 67 deaths





The Health Department says it has recorded 5,668 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,686,041.

67 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 56,832 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,570,975, representing a recovery rate of 93.2%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 1,266,893 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.