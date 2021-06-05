COVID-19: South Africa records 5,668 new cases and 67 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 5,668 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,686,041.
67 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 56,832 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: South Africa records 5,361 new cases and 54 deaths
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,570,975, representing a recovery rate of 93.2%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 1,266,893 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
04 June 2022 #COVID19 statistics in South Africa #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/0oq3qDCha4— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 4, 2021
Vaccination Rollout— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 4, 2021
The daily report can be found on the following link: https://t.co/3W7D3XMI0S
tistics-as-at-midnight-on-2-june-2021/
The updated list of sites that are reporting vaccinations to the EVDS can be found at the following link:https://t.co/KQDnKqQd88
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/kovop58/kovop582004/kovop58200400228/144846708-south-africa-national-flag-at-medical-surgical-protection-mask-on-black-wooden-background-coronaviru.jpg
More from Local
Load shedding to be suspended at 10pm on Saturday, but returns Sunday evening
South Africa has experienced stage two loadshedding for most of the week as the power utility battled with generation reserves.Read More
Dodgy connections, theft & vandalism are making load shedding worse - Eskom
Gauteng and the Western Cape are most affected by damage to infrastructure and illegal connections which put a lot of pressure on the power grid.Read More
Ramaphosa wants to see black business capitalise on COVID vaccine manufacturing
As he prepares to take his bid for COVID vaccine waivers to the G7 next week, President Ramaphosa says he would like to see black business at the forefront if the waiver is agreed to.Read More
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week
The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to Malawi to give evidence against the couple.Read More
Eskom suspends Koeberg power station general manager
The power utility said it suspended Velaphi Ntuli while investigations are being conducted into his performance at the Nuclear power station.Read More
My load shedding premium candles last for 10 to 11 hours - Makatu Tshivhula
Founder of The Light Candles Makatu Tshivhula explains how he left his job after five months to start the business.Read More
Has Eskom implemented stage 6 load shedding without informing citizens?
Could this be true? Energy expert, Ted Blom, spoke to Nickolaus Bauer - standing in for John Perlman - about his claim.Read More
Makhura wants to declare a local state of disaster at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
The premier gave an update on the COVID-19 response in Gauteng, alongside the provincial command council on Friday.Read More
NPA granted unlimited restraint order to freeze Gupta and Sharma assets
NPA Investigating Directorate Spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka gives details into the order and the involvement of interpol.Read More