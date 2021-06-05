My load shedding premium candles last for 10 to 11 hours - Makatu Tshivhula
From working at a candle manufacturing factory to owning one!
22-year-old Makatu Tshivhula from Soweto founded The Light Candles company which manufactures and sells premium quality household candles, scented candles and pillar candles.
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Tshivhula says it took him six months to realise he needs to start his own business.
It started off just as household candles and when people started coming and asking if I made scented candles, I started adding on to the catalogue.Makatu Tshivhula, Founder - The Light Candle
For now, I would like to have a branch in each province because there is a huge market especially in KwaZulu-Natal and Free State. Those are the provinces that support the most, we are shipping there every week.Makatu Tshivhula, Founder - The Light Candle
He explains how his premium candles cater to different markets.
In terms of premium for the load shedding market, it lasts longer, around 10 to 11 hours depending on where it is placed.Makatu Tshivhula, Founder - The Light Candle
For the spiritual side, the premium doesn't drip or smoke. On the spiritual side of things if the candle drips or smokes it means different things.Makatu Tshivhula, Founder - The Light Candle
Tshivhula says he has partnered with a courier business to help with deliveries.
Listen to the full interview below...
