Eskom suspends Koeberg power station general manager
CAPE TOWN – Eskom has suspended its general manager at the Koeberg Power station.
The power utility said it suspended Velaphi Ntuli while investigations are being conducted into his performance at the nuclear power station.
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said, “Eskom can confirm that the Koeberg power station general manager was placed on suspension while investigations into the performance of the nuclear facility are conducted.”
Mantshantsha also said Chief Nuclear Officer, Riedewaan Bakardien will oversee all the operations of the power station in the interim.
“Eskom is currently experiencing load shedding that is affecting the entire country and its economy. One of Eskom’s biggest generation units, with a capacity of 900 megawatts, Koeberg unit one has been on an outage since January 2021 and could have assisted in the reduction of the depth of the load shedding – had the unit been brought back on time, as originally planned.”
Meanwhile, stage two load shedding began again on Saturday after a temporary suspension the day before.
On Friday, Eskom suspended controlled blackouts following a request from Parliament to allow the House to pass a series of Appropriation Bills.
It said it needs to cut off the power to prepare its systems for the week ahead.
Additional reporting by Veronica Makhoali
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom suspends Koeberg power station general manager
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_56386538_the-koeberg-nuclear-power-station-north-of-cape-town-south-africa-april-2016-koeberg-the-only-nuclea.html
More from Business
Ramaphosa wants to see black business capitalise on COVID vaccine manufacturing
As he prepares to take his bid for COVID vaccine waivers to the G7 next week, President Ramaphosa says he would like to see black business at the forefront if the waiver is agreed to.Read More
My load shedding premium candles last for 10 to 11 hours - Makatu Tshivhula
Founder of The Light Candles Makatu Tshivhula explains how he left his job after five months to start the business.Read More
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital.Read More
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business AcceleratorRead More
What is 'Stack Overflow', and why did Prosus (Naspers) pay R24.5 billion for it?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Siboniso Nxumalo, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group.Read More
Side hustles: Forget formalities – you need a customer to be a business
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous, author of How to Start a Side Hustle.Read More
'We expect the rand at R13.50 by midyear - and R13.00 by the 3rd quarter'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist at Absa Capital.Read More
'We're being purged as black professionals at Eskom' claims ex-treasurer Maleka
Mandla Maleka spoke to Clement Manyathela during a discussion with Professor Malegapuru Makgoba and recently-fired Solly Tshitangano on the results of a probe into alleged racism by de Ruyter at Eskom.Read More
SA’s first cannabis fund makes its opening investment in local medical grower
'We're part of the fastest-growing industry in the world!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Silverleaf Investment's Pierre van der HovenRead More
More from Local
Load shedding to be suspended at 10pm on Saturday, but returns Sunday evening
South Africa has experienced stage two loadshedding for most of the week as the power utility battled with generation reserves.Read More
Dodgy connections, theft & vandalism are making load shedding worse - Eskom
Gauteng and the Western Cape are most affected by damage to infrastructure and illegal connections which put a lot of pressure on the power grid.Read More
Ramaphosa wants to see black business capitalise on COVID vaccine manufacturing
As he prepares to take his bid for COVID vaccine waivers to the G7 next week, President Ramaphosa says he would like to see black business at the forefront if the waiver is agreed to.Read More
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week
The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to Malawi to give evidence against the couple.Read More
My load shedding premium candles last for 10 to 11 hours - Makatu Tshivhula
Founder of The Light Candles Makatu Tshivhula explains how he left his job after five months to start the business.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 5,668 new cases and 67 deaths
The Health Department says 1,266,893 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Has Eskom implemented stage 6 load shedding without informing citizens?
Could this be true? Energy expert, Ted Blom, spoke to Nickolaus Bauer - standing in for John Perlman - about his claim.Read More
Makhura wants to declare a local state of disaster at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
The premier gave an update on the COVID-19 response in Gauteng, alongside the provincial command council on Friday.Read More
NPA granted unlimited restraint order to freeze Gupta and Sharma assets
NPA Investigating Directorate Spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka gives details into the order and the involvement of interpol.Read More