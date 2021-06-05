Eskom suspends Koeberg power station general manager





CAPE TOWN – Eskom has suspended its general manager at the Koeberg Power station.

The power utility said it suspended Velaphi Ntuli while investigations are being conducted into his performance at the nuclear power station.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said, “Eskom can confirm that the Koeberg power station general manager was placed on suspension while investigations into the performance of the nuclear facility are conducted.”

Mantshantsha also said Chief Nuclear Officer, Riedewaan Bakardien will oversee all the operations of the power station in the interim.

“Eskom is currently experiencing load shedding that is affecting the entire country and its economy. One of Eskom’s biggest generation units, with a capacity of 900 megawatts, Koeberg unit one has been on an outage since January 2021 and could have assisted in the reduction of the depth of the load shedding – had the unit been brought back on time, as originally planned.”

Meanwhile, stage two load shedding began again on Saturday after a temporary suspension the day before.

On Friday, Eskom suspended controlled blackouts following a request from Parliament to allow the House to pass a series of Appropriation Bills.

It said it needs to cut off the power to prepare its systems for the week ahead.

Additional reporting by Veronica Makhoali

