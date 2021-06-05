Nigeria government suspends Twitter, users move to VPN





The Nigerian government has suspended Twitter operations in the country.

The Ministry of Information and Culture made the announcement on Twitter on Friday accusing the social media platform of "persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence."

The indefinite suspension comes two days after Twitter deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari that was widely perceived as offensive.

The Federal Government has suspended, indefinitely, the operations of the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, in Nigeria. — Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) June 4, 2021

The Minister said the Federal Government has also directed the

National Broadcasting l Commission (NBC) to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in Nigeria. — Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) June 4, 2021

While the move by the federal government of Nigeria has been condemned, social media users have moved to some virtual private networks (VPN) to continue using the social media app.

Nigerians tweeting thank God for vpn from five different countries in 1 hour. #TwitterBan



Google location: pic.twitter.com/nU7qrvdPay — Olamide FC (@olamide_junior_) June 5, 2021