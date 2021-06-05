Nigeria government suspends Twitter, users move to VPN
The Nigerian government has suspended Twitter operations in the country.
The Ministry of Information and Culture made the announcement on Twitter on Friday accusing the social media platform of "persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence."
The indefinite suspension comes two days after Twitter deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari that was widely perceived as offensive.
The Federal Government has suspended, indefinitely, the operations of the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, in Nigeria.— Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) June 4, 2021
The Minister said the Federal Government has also directed the— Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) June 4, 2021
National Broadcasting l Commission (NBC) to immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in Nigeria.
While the move by the federal government of Nigeria has been condemned, social media users have moved to some virtual private networks (VPN) to continue using the social media app.
Let’s Show Buhari the power of the Internet— iambahdmouth (@IkengaPrince) June 5, 2021
Don’t say anything just retweet #EndSARS #VPN #TwitterBan pic.twitter.com/v8eQTmnqj6
Nigerians tweeting thank God for vpn from five different countries in 1 hour. #TwitterBan— Olamide FC (@olamide_junior_) June 5, 2021
Google location: pic.twitter.com/nU7qrvdPay
Thank God for VPN but Canada cold from Nigeria no be here o.— Mr Kay (@RealMrKay) June 5, 2021
If you’re seeing this tweet, it means you survived the #TwitterBan
Good morning my neighbors.
Where are you tweeting from? pic.twitter.com/7SxOJDSnWD
