Nigeria government suspends Twitter, users move to VPN

5 June 2021 10:01 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Nigeria
Social media
President Muhammadu Buhari
twitter ban
vpn

The indefinite suspension comes two days after Twitter deleted a tweet by President Buhari that was perceived as offensive.

The Nigerian government has suspended Twitter operations in the country.

The Ministry of Information and Culture made the announcement on Twitter on Friday accusing the social media platform of "persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence."

The indefinite suspension comes two days after Twitter deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari that was widely perceived as offensive.

While the move by the federal government of Nigeria has been condemned, social media users have moved to some virtual private networks (VPN) to continue using the social media app.




Tags:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
