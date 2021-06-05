Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week
JOHANNESBURG – The extradition hearing of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been delayed due to the unavailability of state witnesses in the Lilongwe Magistrates Court in Malawi.
The application was filed after the couple fled the country when they were released on bail of R200,000 each by the Pretoria Magistrates Court.
They are wanted in South Africa on multiple charges of fraud and money laundering.
READ: Bushiri fraud case to be heard after Malawi extradition matter finalised
The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to Malawi to give evidence against the couple.
The reasons cited were COVID-19 and the unavailability of flights from South Africa to Malawi.
The State had earlier asked to have the witnesses testify via video link, but the defense had an issue with that. The case was then postponed to next week Tuesday, to allow the court to consider the application.
Meanwhile, Shepard Bushiri has taken issue with the matter, taking to his Facebook page to express his disappointment.
He said they were expecting to finally face those who are opposing them in the case.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week
Source : AFP
More from Africa
Nigeria government suspends Twitter, users move to VPN
The indefinite suspension comes two days after Twitter deleted a tweet by President Buhari that was perceived as offensive.Read More
'Are people at Pan-African Parliament mature enough? We also need an audit'
Political analyst David Monyae says there should be some way of scrutinising whether these people are not corruptible.Read More
‘He cried & apologised’: Majodina accepts Djibril War's apology for kicking her
She told journalists at the sidelines of a picket by the ANC Women's League outside the PAP on Tuesday afternoon that she had accepted his apology.Read More
Mathole Motshekga: We can't allow a few colonised minds to dictate future of PAP
Violence broke out during leadership elections with a number of members becoming involved in heated altercations over the rotation of leaders.Read More
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future
Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sectorRead More
Ramaphosa, Macron condemn instability, security issues in Africa
French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in South Africa on Friday to hold talks with Ramaphosa on the COVID-19 pandemic, trade and the worsening conflict in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province.Read More
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day
Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa.Read More
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed!
Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands.Read More
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app
Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder.Read More
More from Local
Load shedding to be suspended at 10pm on Saturday, but returns Sunday evening
South Africa has experienced stage two loadshedding for most of the week as the power utility battled with generation reserves.Read More
Dodgy connections, theft & vandalism are making load shedding worse - Eskom
Gauteng and the Western Cape are most affected by damage to infrastructure and illegal connections which put a lot of pressure on the power grid.Read More
Ramaphosa wants to see black business capitalise on COVID vaccine manufacturing
As he prepares to take his bid for COVID vaccine waivers to the G7 next week, President Ramaphosa says he would like to see black business at the forefront if the waiver is agreed to.Read More
Eskom suspends Koeberg power station general manager
The power utility said it suspended Velaphi Ntuli while investigations are being conducted into his performance at the Nuclear power station.Read More
My load shedding premium candles last for 10 to 11 hours - Makatu Tshivhula
Founder of The Light Candles Makatu Tshivhula explains how he left his job after five months to start the business.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 5,668 new cases and 67 deaths
The Health Department says 1,266,893 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Has Eskom implemented stage 6 load shedding without informing citizens?
Could this be true? Energy expert, Ted Blom, spoke to Nickolaus Bauer - standing in for John Perlman - about his claim.Read More
Makhura wants to declare a local state of disaster at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
The premier gave an update on the COVID-19 response in Gauteng, alongside the provincial command council on Friday.Read More
NPA granted unlimited restraint order to freeze Gupta and Sharma assets
NPA Investigating Directorate Spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka gives details into the order and the involvement of interpol.Read More