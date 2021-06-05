Load shedding to be suspended at 10pm on Saturday, but returns Sunday evening
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Saturday evening announced it would suspend load shedding at 10pm, but the relief will be short-lived as power cuts return on Sunday evening.
South Africa has experienced stage two loadshedding for most of the week as the power utility battled with generation reserves.
JUST IN: Eskom says it is suspending #loadshedding tonight at 10, but it will still be implemented tomorrow from 5pm to 10pm on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/7bEANp5WzG— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 5, 2021
While many have complained about prolonged outages beyond the scheduled times, Eskom has pinned the blame on illegal connections, cable theft and vandalism.
