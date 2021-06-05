Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:40
First clinic of its kind in South Africa that predominantly focuses on the treatment of different forms of blood disorders
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mrs Daphne Nkosi
Today at 17:10
Former Lily Mines employees to recieve financial relief
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Harry Mazibuko
Joseph Mathunjwa - President at Association Of Mineworkers And Construction Union (Amcu)
Today at 17:20
Business Unity SA is worried about the impact on SA's economy if Karpowership SA's bid is delayed
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
ZOOM : VBS saga - Floyd Shivambu’s brother quietly pays back R4.55 million
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pauli Van Wyk - Journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick
Today at 19:08
Thungela Resources lists on the JSE after unbundling from Anglo American
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
July Ndlovu - CEO at Thungela Resources
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature : Midlife Money Makeover by Kim Potgieter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kim Potgieter - Certified Financial Planner and of Midlife Money Makeover at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - Rocco de Villiers-pianist, composer and musical director
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rocco De Villiers - Pianist, composer and music director at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Stage 1 load shedding to start at 5pm Eskom said on Monday it will be implementing stage one load shedding from 5pm until 10pm due to a loss of two generation units. 7 June 2021 3:21 PM
'It was stolen money': Brian Shivambu to pay back R4.5m alleged looted VBS money Pauli van Wyk, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick, joins Clement Manyathela to discuss the story. 7 June 2021 2:26 PM
What happens to seized assets? And the money? Former asset forfeiture unit head Willie Hofmeyr says money can be used to compensate victims of crime or boost law enforcement. 7 June 2021 2:15 PM
View all Local
Mkhize a no-show at Parly meeting as pressure mounts over Digital Vibes Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was a no-show at Friday morning’s meeting after receiving legal advice not to appear. 4 June 2021 8:47 AM
Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power. 2 June 2021 7:31 PM
Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds 'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer. 2 June 2021 7:01 PM
View all Politics
Ramaphosa wants to see black business capitalise on COVID vaccine manufacturing As he prepares to take his bid for COVID vaccine waivers to the G7 next week, President Ramaphosa says he would like to see black... 5 June 2021 12:54 PM
Eskom suspends Koeberg power station general manager The power utility said it suspended Velaphi Ntuli while investigations are being conducted into his performance at the Nuclear pow... 5 June 2021 9:32 AM
My load shedding premium candles last for 10 to 11 hours - Makatu Tshivhula Founder of The Light Candles Makatu Tshivhula explains how he left his job after five months to start the business. 5 June 2021 9:11 AM
View all Business
SA screen and stage icon Shaleen Surtie-Richards passes away Eyewitness News has learnt of the passing of legendary TV, film and theatre actor, Shaleen Surtie-Richards. 7 June 2021 10:17 AM
WATCH: Puerto Rican José Feliciano 1966 cover of Mirriam Makeba's Qongqothwane Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 June 2021 9:21 AM
BoredPanda users share 20 ways they use to get some sleep Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 June 2021 8:56 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
View all Sport
Fiona Ramsey shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 7 June 2021 2:18 PM
WATCH: Puerto Rican José Feliciano 1966 cover of Mirriam Makeba's Qongqothwane Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 June 2021 9:21 AM
WATCH: A glimpse of RMB Starlight Classics Legacy Series Musicians Lira, Gaston Rivero and Nombulelo Yende talk about their RMB Starlight Classics experience on #702Unplugged. 4 June 2021 3:49 PM
View all Entertainment
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
View all World
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
Nigeria government suspends Twitter, users move to VPN The indefinite suspension comes two days after Twitter deleted a tweet by President Buhari that was perceived as offensive. 5 June 2021 10:01 AM
View all Africa
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
What is 'Stack Overflow', and why did Prosus (Naspers) pay R24.5 billion for it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Siboniso Nxumalo, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group. 3 June 2021 7:16 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title

5 June 2021 6:45 PM
by Refilwe Pitjeng
Tags:
DStv Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns FC

The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute with a free kick just outside the box.

PRETORIA - Mamelodi Sundowns solidified their DSTV Premiership championship title after beating Cape Town City 3-0 Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

All 16 teams faced off in the league’s ‘finale’.

The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute with a free kick just outside the box.

The hosts should have had a second goal on 15 minutes when Peter Shalulile was played through on goal, but the Namibian surprisingly dragged his effort wide of the goal with only Anderson to beat.

However, the Sundowns coaches were forced into a change after 30 minutes when Mosa Lebusa was unable to continue and was replaced by Brian Onyango for the rest of the game.

Eric Tinkler made a double change at half-time, as Justin Shonga replaced Abdul Ajagun and Mpho Makola came on for Charles Zulu, both for tactical reasons and Makola came close to snatching the equaliser four minutes thereafter with a header that was cleared off the line by Morena.

Shalulile eventually made it 2-0 for Masandawana 14 minutes before time with a clinical low strike across Anderson after going on a solo run and got his 14th league goal.

He wasn’t done yet as he bagged his 15th goal of the season in the final seven minutes with a first-time finish from Morena's impressive pass to wrap up an impressive win.

Here’s a list of the other results:

Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 TS Galaxy Orlando Pirates 0-0 TTM Black Leopards 1-1 Bloem Celtic AmaZulu 0-0 Maritzburg United Chippa United 1-1 SuperSport United Moroka Swallows 1-1 Baroka FC. Golden Arrows 0-0 Stellenbosch FC.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title




5 June 2021 6:45 PM
by Refilwe Pitjeng
Tags:
DStv Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns FC

More from Sport

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May 2021 9:00 PM

Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over that distance by World Athletics' testosterone-reducing regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt

28 May 2021 6:24 PM

Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row

27 May 2021 3:18 PM

Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'What those hooligans did is unacceptable, Sundowns must apologise to Pitso'

24 May 2021 12:46 PM

Listeners give their take on insults hurled at coach Pitso Mosimane during Mamelodi Sundowns clash against Al Ahly on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools

19 May 2021 1:19 PM

With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung

14 May 2021 6:21 PM

The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs

14 May 2021 2:32 PM

Among the key concerns are poor recruitment of players and coaches, ignoring football activities as a primary source of business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign

11 May 2021 9:04 PM

'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach

5 May 2021 1:34 PM

Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa

30 April 2021 4:09 PM

Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Stage 1 load shedding to start at 5pm

Local

'People are talking about Charlotte Maxeke Hospital but nothing is done'

Local

SA screen and stage icon Shaleen Surtie-Richards passes away

Lifestyle Local

EWN Highlights

Petitions against amending Firearms Act gain momentum

7 June 2021 3:21 PM

Check your schedule: Stage 1 load shedding from 5 pm until 10 pm tonight

7 June 2021 2:30 PM

Man arrested for possession of cocaine worth R5.7m due in court

7 June 2021 2:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA