COVID-19: South Africa records 5,451 new cases and 97 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 5,451 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,691,491.
97 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 56,929 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: South Africa records 5,361 new cases and 54 deaths
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,574,223 representing a recovery rate of 93.2%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 1,336,547 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
05 June 2021 #COVID19 statistics in South Africa #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/fnLatYxyOq— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 5, 2021
Vaccination Rollout— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 5, 2021
The daily report is attached.https://t.co/CvcsNVMnFs
The updated list of sites that are reporting vaccinations to the EVDS can be found at the following link:https://t.co/KQDnKqQd88 pic.twitter.com/tTj1r57qjb
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/feverpitched/feverpitched2003/feverpitched200300074/142272650-positive-coronavirus-blood-test-tube-laying-on-lab-table-.jpg
More from Local
'It was stolen money': Brian Shivambu to pay back R4.5m alleged looted VBS money
Pauli van Wyk, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick, joins Clement Manyathela to discuss the story.Read More
What happens to seized assets? And the money?
Former asset forfeiture unit head Willie Hofmeyr says money can be used to compensate victims of crime or boost law enforcement.Read More
'People are talking about Charlotte Maxeke Hospital but nothing is done'
NHLS head of clinical haematology Dr Barry Jacobson talks about the situation at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.Read More
SA screen and stage icon Shaleen Surtie-Richards passes away
Eyewitness News has learnt of the passing of legendary TV, film and theatre actor, Shaleen Surtie-Richards.Read More
Mantashe: No allegation that says I was directly involved in shady deals
Mineral Resources and Energy minister Gwede Mantashe talks about the corruption allegation on the Karpowership deal.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 5,074 new cases and 45 deaths
The Health Department says 1,343,433 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Minister Patricia de Lille tests positive for Covid-19
Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille released a statement on Sunday morning.Read More
LISTEN: How turmeric extract helps protect brain from daily chemical exposure
Wellness expert and Nutritionist Vanessa De Ascencao explains how Curcumin can be beneficial.Read More
Load shedding to be suspended at 10pm on Saturday, but returns Sunday evening
South Africa has experienced stage two loadshedding for most of the week as the power utility battled with generation reserves.Read More