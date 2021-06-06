Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away





Nigerian prophet Temitope Balogun T.B Joshua has passed away.

The Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) issued a statement confirming the passing of its founder.

He passed was a few days before his 58 birthday on 12 June. The cause of death has not been revealed so far.

On Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: “Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service.” — TB Joshua (@SCOANTBJoshua) June 6, 2021

As Prophet TB Joshua says, “The greatest way to use life is to spend it on something that will outlive it”.

Prophet TB Joshua leaves a legacy of service and sacrifice to God’s Kingdom that is living for generations yet unborn. — TB Joshua (@SCOANTBJoshua) June 6, 2021