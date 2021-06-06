LISTEN: How turmeric extract helps protect brain from daily chemical exposure
A new study by Indian and Saudi Arabian scientists has revealed that an extract from turmeric may help protect the brain against a range of neurodegenerative diseases.
The study published in the Hindawi BioMed Research International Journal shows that the extract may also help prevent aluminium-induced neurotoxicity caused by daily exposure to chemicals in some cookware, cosmetics and medicines
Refiloe Mpakanyane talks to Wellness expert and Nutritionist Vanessa De Ascencao about this.
Curcumin is a powerful extract of turmeric so we know that the cause of most chronic illnesses is chronic inflammation in the body. Curcumin is so amazing because it reduces the systematic inflammation in the body.Vanessa De Ascencao, Wellness expert and Nutritionist
Curcumin is one of the most researched nutraceuticals over the last ten years for things like pain management, reducing inflammation naturally and it has no side effects for cancer or neurodegenerative diseases.Vanessa De Ascencao, Wellness expert and Nutritionist
De Ascencao says turmeric can be consumed through cooking but for therapeutic benefits, one should take a powerful extract like curcumin.
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_115195719_oriental-spice-turmeric-powder-in-a-bowl-and-fresh-root-close-up-on-the-table-horizontal-top-view-fr.html
More from Local
Stage 1 load shedding to start at 5pm
Eskom said on Monday it will be implementing stage one load shedding from 5pm until 10pm due to a loss of two generation units.Read More
'It was stolen money': Brian Shivambu to pay back R4.5m alleged looted VBS money
Pauli van Wyk, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick, joins Clement Manyathela to discuss the story.Read More
What happens to seized assets? And the money?
Former asset forfeiture unit head Willie Hofmeyr says money can be used to compensate victims of crime or boost law enforcement.Read More
'People are talking about Charlotte Maxeke Hospital but nothing is done'
NHLS head of clinical haematology Dr Barry Jacobson talks about the situation at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.Read More
SA screen and stage icon Shaleen Surtie-Richards passes away
Eyewitness News has learnt of the passing of legendary TV, film and theatre actor, Shaleen Surtie-Richards.Read More
Mantashe: No allegation that says I was directly involved in shady deals
Mineral Resources and Energy minister Gwede Mantashe talks about the corruption allegation on the Karpowership deal.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 5,074 new cases and 45 deaths
The Health Department says 1,343,433 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Minister Patricia de Lille tests positive for Covid-19
Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille released a statement on Sunday morning.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 5,451 new cases and 97 deaths
The Health Department says 1,336,547 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
More from Lifestyle
SA screen and stage icon Shaleen Surtie-Richards passes away
Eyewitness News has learnt of the passing of legendary TV, film and theatre actor, Shaleen Surtie-Richards.Read More
WATCH: Puerto Rican José Feliciano 1966 cover of Mirriam Makeba's Qongqothwane
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
BoredPanda users share 20 ways they use to get some sleep
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
SA government mulls imposing 30% local content requirement on Netflix
According to MyBroadband, Shola Sanni, the director of public policy for Sub-Saharan Africa at Netflix said that such quotas would likely force the streaming service is to reduce the size of its library in South Africa.Read More
WATCH: Group escorted from hotel after making homophobic compliant go viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Yummy fudge recipe engraved on a gravestone goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital.Read More
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business AcceleratorRead More
Side hustles: Forget formalities – you need a customer to be a business
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous, author of How to Start a Side Hustle.Read More
I don't want youth to suffer - Graduate on 800km trek to raise funds for EC kids
Thami Manganya (26), a Wits University graduate, recently embarked on a journey that will see him walking 800km from Johannesburg to Dutywa, to raise R1.2 million to help fund education for young people.Read More