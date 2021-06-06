LISTEN: How turmeric extract helps protect brain from daily chemical exposure





A new study by Indian and Saudi Arabian scientists has revealed that an extract from turmeric may help protect the brain against a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

The study published in the Hindawi BioMed Research International Journal shows that the extract may also help prevent aluminium-induced neurotoxicity caused by daily exposure to chemicals in some cookware, cosmetics and medicines

Refiloe Mpakanyane talks to Wellness expert and Nutritionist Vanessa De Ascencao about this.

Curcumin is a powerful extract of turmeric so we know that the cause of most chronic illnesses is chronic inflammation in the body. Curcumin is so amazing because it reduces the systematic inflammation in the body. Vanessa De Ascencao, Wellness expert and Nutritionist

Curcumin is one of the most researched nutraceuticals over the last ten years for things like pain management, reducing inflammation naturally and it has no side effects for cancer or neurodegenerative diseases. Vanessa De Ascencao, Wellness expert and Nutritionist

De Ascencao says turmeric can be consumed through cooking but for therapeutic benefits, one should take a powerful extract like curcumin.

