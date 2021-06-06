Minister Patricia de Lille tests positive for Covid-19





Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille has tested positive for Covid-19.

The minister released a statement on Sunday explaining that she tested on Friday after showing symptoms.

De Lille has urged South Africans to continue adhering to Covid regulations by wearing masks correctly.

Good Morning. I have tested positive for Covid-19. I took the test on Friday after showing some symptoms. pic.twitter.com/UL7Mt3kT2m — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) June 6, 2021