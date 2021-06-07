COVID-19: South Africa records 5,074 new cases and 45 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 5,074 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,696,564.
45 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 56,974 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,578,033 representing a recovery rate of 93.0%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 1,343,433 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
06 June 2021 #COVID19 statistics in South Africa #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/Afqaz4uaAp— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 6, 2021
The cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 696 564. Number of new cases is 5074. Today, 45 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported bringing the total to 56 974 deaths.Our recoveries now stand at 1 578 033,representing a recovery rate of 93,0% pic.twitter.com/FQfy6KpZIJ— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 6, 2021
