WATCH: Puerto Rican José Feliciano 1966 cover of Mirriam Makeba's Qongqothwane

In 1966, Puerto Rico musician José Feliciano covered Mirriam Makeba's 'Qongqothwane' song. Some applauded him for getting the clicks correct while others say he should have paid attention to all the lyrics.

The GoodNewsCorrespondent posted an appreciation tweet to the musician by posting various videos showing the musician's skills range.

José Feliciano appreciation thread. @josefeliciano is a musician, singer & composer from Lares, Puerto Rico🇵🇷



Enjoy his 1966 cover of "Click Song" aka "Qongqothwane" by Miriam Makeba



"Qongqothwane" is a traditional song of South Africa sung at weddings to bring good fortune pic.twitter.com/CMgG0JAkow — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) June 7, 2021

