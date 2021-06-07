WATCH: Puerto Rican José Feliciano 1966 cover of Mirriam Makeba's Qongqothwane
RELATED: BoredPanda users share 20 ways they use to get some sleep
In 1966, Puerto Rico musician José Feliciano covered Mirriam Makeba's 'Qongqothwane' song. Some applauded him for getting the clicks correct while others say he should have paid attention to all the lyrics.
The GoodNewsCorrespondent posted an appreciation tweet to the musician by posting various videos showing the musician's skills range.
José Feliciano appreciation thread. @josefeliciano is a musician, singer & composer from Lares, Puerto Rico🇵🇷— GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) June 7, 2021
Enjoy his 1966 cover of "Click Song" aka "Qongqothwane" by Miriam Makeba
"Qongqothwane" is a traditional song of South Africa sung at weddings to bring good fortune pic.twitter.com/CMgG0JAkow
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/gioiak2/gioiak22102/gioiak2210200119/163358508-entertainment-concept-young-man-playing-acoustic-guitar-dark-background-guitarist-in-casual-white-sh.jpg
