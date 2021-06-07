Mantashe: No allegation that says I was directly involved in shady deals
Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe says Karpowership does not have a 20-year contract to provide emergency electricity to the country.
Mantashe says the 20-year deal that will cost the country as much as R218 billion is for all emergency electricity providers.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mantashe says if they shorten the emergency procurement, it will be shortened for everyone including Karpowership, renewables or anything else.
The Karpowership SA contract has raised the ire of environmentalist and activists, who have raised concerns over the flouting of Environmental Impact Assessment rules.
The losing bidder has accused minister Mantashe of handpicking Karpowership SA.
It is not a 20-year deal for Karpowership, it is a 20-year deal for all the emergency procurement.Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy
If every loser of a bid is going to go to court, we are going to be a joke. Some win some lose so if every loser of a bid must go to court, I will be very interested to see where we end up.Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy
Mantashe says two senior officials from his department have denied any wrongdoing.
The officials are accused of trying to solicit a bribe from the executive director of DNG Energy Aldworth Mbalati, who lost the bid.
Out of what I have seen so far, there is no evidence that they solicited any kickbacks.Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy
In all these allegations, there is no allegation that the minister of Mineral Resources and Energy is involved directly in all these shady dealsGwede Mantashe, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Kayleen Morgan/EWN
