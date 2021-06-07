BoredPanda users share 20 ways they use to get some sleep
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Puerto Rican José Feliciano 1966 cover of Mirriam Makeba's Qongqothwane
What do you do when you can't sleep?
Users of BoredPanda shared 20 things they do to help them get some sleep.
Listen to what else has gone viral:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54149287_alarm-clock-about-to-ring-alongside-a-sleeping-person-in-bed-with-focus-to-the-bedside-table-ad-cloc.html
More from Lifestyle
SA screen and stage icon Shaleen Surtie-Richards passes away
Eyewitness News has learnt of the passing of legendary TV, film and theatre actor, Shaleen Surtie-Richards.Read More
WATCH: Puerto Rican José Feliciano 1966 cover of Mirriam Makeba's Qongqothwane
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
LISTEN: How turmeric extract helps protect brain from daily chemical exposure
Wellness expert and Nutritionist Vanessa De Ascencao explains how Curcumin can be beneficial.Read More
SA government mulls imposing 30% local content requirement on Netflix
According to MyBroadband, Shola Sanni, the director of public policy for Sub-Saharan Africa at Netflix said that such quotas would likely force the streaming service is to reduce the size of its library in South Africa.Read More
WATCH: Group escorted from hotel after making homophobic compliant go viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Yummy fudge recipe engraved on a gravestone goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital.Read More
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business AcceleratorRead More
Side hustles: Forget formalities – you need a customer to be a business
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous, author of How to Start a Side Hustle.Read More
I don't want youth to suffer - Graduate on 800km trek to raise funds for EC kids
Thami Manganya (26), a Wits University graduate, recently embarked on a journey that will see him walking 800km from Johannesburg to Dutywa, to raise R1.2 million to help fund education for young people.Read More