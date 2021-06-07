SA screen and stage icon Shaleen Surtie-Richards passes away
CAPE TOWN - Veteran South African actress Shalene Surtie-Richards has died at the age of 66.
She died at a guest house in Cape Town. She was in the city shooting scenes for the series Arendsvlei.
The multi-award-winning actress starred in iconic roles, including those in Fiela se kind and Egoli.
BREAKING NEWS: EWN has learnt of the passing of legendary TV, film and theatre actor, Shaleen Surtie Richards. pic.twitter.com/xezJSpIvKb— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 7, 2021
During her lifetime, she won more than 40 awards for her stellar work in the entertainment industry.
Many people across the country have sent their condolences to her family.
Artscape theatre CEO, Marlene le Roux, said that she would be sorely missed.
"It was not just a role, it was the lives of persons of colour. I think that's why she could make that role an iconic role. Her back character was not just a character, it was Shaleen. That is why for us it is an iconic South African person that we have lost."
Actress and friend Vinette Ebrahim said she was an inspiration to many: “She’s left behind a trail of work and a trail of love. What’s happening on Facebook shows that she has touched a trail of people, especially the youngsters.”
Film producer Mfundi Vundla said: “In my view, she was one of the greatest dramatic actors in the country with a great comic sense.”
