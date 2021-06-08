DStv Rolls Out Its Streaming Service





DStv entertainment fans are benefiting from the DStv app allowing them to subscribe to watch all their favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection.

Announced earlier this year, DStv streaming allows for existing and new customers to conveniently access content on their preferred device (mobile, tablet, gaming console or Smart TV) which should be linked to a consistent, high-speed internet connection for an optimum viewing experience.

Customers can access all the best in cutting-edge series, reality shows, documentaries, breaking news, live sport and a myriad of educational content anytime, anywhere.

Until recently, customers could only subscribe to DStv through a satellite connection, which meant customers needed a decoder to access DStv’s content.

DStv streaming allows customers to choose any one of the DStv residential packages, giving them the flexibility to opt for content that fits their interests and budget. The current packages available for streaming are DStv Premium, DStv Compact Plus, DStv Compact, DStv Family, DStv Access and DStv EasyView. Streaming customers can also watch their favourite shows on Catch Up on four devices, with a maximum of two concurrent streams.

We are led by our customers’ evolving viewing habits and how and when they choose to access our content. The option to use the internet to consume content speaks to how DStv continues to diversify its offerings with a clear intention to drive value and convenience for our customers, Nyiko Shiburi, CEO - MultiChoice South Africa

Once signed up on https://www.dstv.co.za/get-dstv-products/dstv-packages/, customers can download and log into the DStv app to instantly enjoy all of the benefits of their chosen DStv package – anytime, anywhere! Current DStv customers on select packages retain access to DStv’s streaming service they have long enjoyed as a value-added service.

