'It was stolen money': Brian Shivambu to pay back R4.5m alleged looted VBS money
Brian Shivambu, the brother of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Deputy President Floyd Shivambu, has reportedly signed an agreement to pay back R4.5 million that he allegedly received from the now-famous VBS Heist, according to Daily Maverick.
An acknowledgement of debt contract seen by the online publication reveals that the younger Shivambu signed the contract in March last year, admitting that he received millions of rands for doing nothing.
Daily Maverick has over the last few years reported extensively on the VBS Heist, which allegedly links numerous municipalities, businesspeople and politicians - including EFF members - among others, to the widescale looting.
Pauli van Wyk, investigative journalist at Daily Maverick, joins Clement Manyathela to discuss the story.
We know from my investigations that the money was sent to the EFF, the party itself, to fund its fourth birthday bash in Umlazi [KZN]. It was sent to Floyd Sshivambu to fund all sorts of luxury clothing and parties - the same with Julius Malema... It was stolen money.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick
He lied to all of us. When I questioned him about how he received the money, we spoke about R16 million in cash and around R4 million in loans... he lied about it and said he had a business relationship...Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick
Listen to the full interview below...
