'People are talking about Charlotte Maxeke Hospital but nothing is done'
Premier David Makhura says Gauteng cannot afford to have Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH) closed during the winter season.
In April, a fire engulfed the hospital destroying over R40 worth of stock largely personal protective equipment (PPE).
A petition has been started to ask the government to reopen the hospital.
Mandy Wiener speaks to National Health Laboratory Services head of clinical haematology Dr Barry Jacobson.
We are in the middle of a major crisis and this hospital is non-functional. Everyone is blaming everyone else.Dr Barry Jacobson, Head of clinical haematology - National Health Laboratory Services
I think the premier is right to call it a disaster, you need people to take action. Although people are talking about it, nothing seems to be happening at ground level. Every day we are told it's going to open, it's going to open and it doesn't open.Dr Barry Jacobson, Head of clinical haematology - National Health Laboratory Services
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Stage 1 load shedding to start at 5pm
Eskom said on Monday it will be implementing stage one load shedding from 5pm until 10pm due to a loss of two generation units.Read More
'It was stolen money': Brian Shivambu to pay back R4.5m alleged looted VBS money
Pauli van Wyk, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick, joins Clement Manyathela to discuss the story.Read More
What happens to seized assets? And the money?
Former asset forfeiture unit head Willie Hofmeyr says money can be used to compensate victims of crime or boost law enforcement.Read More
SA screen and stage icon Shaleen Surtie-Richards passes away
Eyewitness News has learnt of the passing of legendary TV, film and theatre actor, Shaleen Surtie-Richards.Read More
Mantashe: No allegation that says I was directly involved in shady deals
Mineral Resources and Energy minister Gwede Mantashe talks about the corruption allegation on the Karpowership deal.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 5,074 new cases and 45 deaths
The Health Department says 1,343,433 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Minister Patricia de Lille tests positive for Covid-19
Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille released a statement on Sunday morning.Read More
LISTEN: How turmeric extract helps protect brain from daily chemical exposure
Wellness expert and Nutritionist Vanessa De Ascencao explains how Curcumin can be beneficial.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 5,451 new cases and 97 deaths
The Health Department says 1,336,547 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More