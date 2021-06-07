'People are talking about Charlotte Maxeke Hospital but nothing is done'





Premier David Makhura says Gauteng cannot afford to have Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH) closed during the winter season.

In April, a fire engulfed the hospital destroying over R40 worth of stock largely personal protective equipment (PPE).

A petition has been started to ask the government to reopen the hospital.

Mandy Wiener speaks to National Health Laboratory Services head of clinical haematology Dr Barry Jacobson.

We are in the middle of a major crisis and this hospital is non-functional. Everyone is blaming everyone else. Dr Barry Jacobson, Head of clinical haematology - National Health Laboratory Services

I think the premier is right to call it a disaster, you need people to take action. Although people are talking about it, nothing seems to be happening at ground level. Every day we are told it's going to open, it's going to open and it doesn't open. Dr Barry Jacobson, Head of clinical haematology - National Health Laboratory Services

