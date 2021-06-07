Fiona Ramsey shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist
Fiona Ramsay is one of South Africa’s leading actresses, with a successful career spanning over 40 years working locally and overseas. Her on-screen appearances include Hapgood, Stolen Lives, Arende III, Sorted and Grace - one of the films in the Heartlines Series.
This past Saturday she took the time to share with you, a playlist that triggers her fondest memories and the music that inspired her.
They say memories are triggered by music, both personal and shared collective memoriesFiona Ramsey, Actress and Vocal Coach
Stream her Soundtracks Of My Life playlist and more on Spotify.
Catch your favourite newsmakers as they share their favourite playlists from the 80s and 90s on Soundtracks of my Life every Saturday at 1:30 PM
