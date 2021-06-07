Fiona Ramsey shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist





Fiona Ramsay is one of South Africa’s leading actresses, with a successful career spanning over 40 years working locally and overseas. Her on-screen appearances include Hapgood, Stolen Lives, Arende III, Sorted and Grace - one of the films in the Heartlines Series.

This past Saturday she took the time to share with you, a playlist that triggers her fondest memories and the music that inspired her.

They say memories are triggered by music, both personal and shared collective memories Fiona Ramsey, Actress and Vocal Coach

Stream her Soundtracks Of My Life playlist and more on Spotify.

