Stage 1 load shedding to start at 5pm
Eskom said on Monday it will be implementing stage one load shedding from 5pm until 10pm due to a loss of two generation units.
South African have had to endure rolling blackouts since last during cold spells.
Eskom pokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said its power system remained constrained and urged the nation to reduce the use of electricity.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 7, 2021
Stage 1 loadshedding will be implemented between 17:00 and 22:00 tonight due to further
breakdowns and delays in returning generating units pic.twitter.com/w5a7na6N15
