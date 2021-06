Stage 1 load shedding to start at 5pm

Eskom said on Monday it will be implementing stage one load shedding from 5pm until 10pm due to a loss of two generation units.

South African have had to endure rolling blackouts since last during cold spells.

Eskom pokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said its power system remained constrained and urged the nation to reduce the use of electricity.

