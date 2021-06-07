FlySafair lends helping hand to NPO that helps transport chronically ill kids
Wings and Wishes is a charity organisation providing a vital service to chronically ill children by connecting them with specialists qualified to treat specific illnesses and flying them to where the specialists are as these children's families are not able to afford these services.
The organisation relies totally on the kindness of individuals, groups and businesses who donate to the cause.
Local airline, FlySafair, recently pledged to cover the costs of 320 one-way flights over the next 10 months.
“At Wings and Wishes, we are all about building relationships. Our work is based on the partnerships that we have with medical staff at the various hospitals throughout South Africa, the service providers like FlySafair who get us there, and the families that make it all worth it,” said Wings and Wishes manager Inge Human.
Kirby Gordon, Chief marketing officer at FlySafair, speaks to Nickolaus Bauer - in for John Perlman - about this kind gesture.
When Wings and Wishes approached us with their requirement, we thought... perhaps it's time to dig deeper and give back.Kirby Gordon, Chief marketing officer - FlySAfair
Gordon says these trips will assist between 75 and 80 children and their guardians who accompany them on trips.
Listen to the full interview below...
