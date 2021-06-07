



Coal miner Thungela Resources - spun off from Anglo American - listed on the JSE on Monday

A short-seller values the company at zero - Thungela says its report is flawed

Coal-fired power stations are one of the largest contributors to carbon emissions and the climate crisis

Developing countries are going to continue burning coal "for the foreseeable future", according to Thungela

© arturnyk/123rf.com

Coal miner Thungela Resources listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on Monday after unbundling from Anglo American.

Thungela Resources opened at R25 per share but was down 13% to R21.68 by 3:00 PM.

Short-seller Boatman Capital Research in a report values the company at zero, claiming it hugely underestimates environmental liabilities.

Thungela says the report is flawed.

Coal-fired power plants are one of the largest contributors to carbon emissions and the climate emergency.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed July Ndlovu, CEO at Thungela Resources (scroll up to listen to the audio).

We have a commodity that the developing world still needs… for the foreseeable future… July Ndlovu, CEO - Thungela Resources

If you look like countries like China, India, Pakistan, Vietnam, Bangladesh – we think the demand will remain secure and robust for a period of time… July Ndlovu, CEO - Thungela Resources

We should be able to find funding… July Ndlovu, CEO - Thungela Resources

I think we’re’ going to be burning coal for a while… July Ndlovu, CEO - Thungela Resources

They [Boatman Capital Research] inflate what is required… July Ndlovu, CEO - Thungela Resources

There are technologies that make coal cleaner… July Ndlovu, CEO - Thungela Resources

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Coal miner Thungela Resources – spun from Anglo American – lists on JSE