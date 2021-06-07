Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up!

7 June 2021 7:52 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Financial planning
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
business books
book reviews
Kim Potgieter
business book reviews
Midlife Money Makeover

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover".
© Wavebreak Media Ltd/123rf.com

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of “Midlife Money Makeover" (scroll up to listen).

Description by NB Publishers:

Your life's second chapter is a chance to create your best life.

This cannot be left to chance.

Is it time for a money makeover?

Kim Potgieter is a leading authority on holistic financial planning.

She has helped hundreds of clients put money in its right place – making sure it enables them to live the life they really want, one filled with inspiration and meaning.

She is going to guide you through a radical relook at your life, and your money to become the best modern elder you can be.

Also by Potgieter:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up!




