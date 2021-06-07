Zakithi Nkosi Clinic to open specialised oncology ward for kids at Bara Hospital
The Zakithi Nkosi Clinical Haematology Centre of Excellence is the first clinic of its kind in South Africa that predominantly focuses on the treatment of different forms of blood disorders.
It was opened by the Stanley and Daphne Nkosi Foundation (SDNF) in conjunction with the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in 2019 and is named after the Nkosi’s late daughter Zakithi, who succumbed to a rare and fatal blood disorder called Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) at the tender age of 19.
The clinic can be used by patients from anywhere in the country who have been referred there for further treatment.
It has 24 beds, 20 of which are in isolation wards.
Phase two of its unveiling is now underway.
Daphne Nkosi, joined Nickolaus Bauer - in for John Perlman - to provide an update.
Nkosi explains that the second phase will see the paediatric oncology ward of the clinic being opened, which treats childhood cancer.
She adds that there is a critical need for specialised kids' oncology wards as being admitted to normal wards means patients often become auto-immuno compromised by the exposure to other patients
Listen to the full interview below...
