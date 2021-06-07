'South Africa’s economy is doing better than we all anticipated'
-
South Africa’s economy is recovering faster than forecast
-
Consumer spending is at pre-pandemic levels
-
Banks’ results will be better than expected six months ago
Trading updates by some of South Africa’s largest banks are hinting that the economy might be recovering to pre-pandemic levels.
FirstRand and Standard Bank says the country’s economic outlook has improved, boosted by commodity prices and global economic recovery.
Consumer spending has recovered to pre-Covid levels, according to FirstRand.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital (scroll up to listen).
Full-year results [FirstRand] will be much better than expected six months ago… a cyclical rebound from a low base… Most other markets will show much stronger growth…Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital
The economy is doing better than we all anticipated… strong commodity prices are helping us to show a strong trade balance. Also, agriculture…Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital
House prices are starting to recover… Consumers are spending again…Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital
Globally, we’re seeing the same… What will happen when the aid programmes [in developed markets] end? … We’re not really seeing large companies creating new jobs… We need corporates to start investing capital.Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital
A lot of things are starting to move in the right direction… I think we’re all a bit too pessimistic.Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'South Africa’s economy is doing better than we all anticipated'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_7184278_the-smiley-ball-on-colour-pins.html?vti=leuuus7uel2xsjxrnd-1-82
More from Business
The next step in FX risk management
With the Absa Access Mobile app, businesses can manage their foreign exchange risk on the go, says Aphile Molefe of Absa CIB.Read More
Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up!
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover".Read More
Coal miner Thungela Resources – spun from Anglo American – lists on JSE
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews July Ndlovu, CEO at Thungela Resources.Read More
TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.Read More
'Brian Shivambu signs secret contract – promises to pay back R4.55m in VBS loot'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli Van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.Read More
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit
Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised.Read More
Ramaphosa wants to see black business capitalise on COVID vaccine manufacturing
As he prepares to take his bid for COVID vaccine waivers to the G7 next week, President Ramaphosa says he would like to see black business at the forefront if the waiver is agreed to.Read More
Eskom suspends Koeberg power station general manager
The power utility said it suspended Velaphi Ntuli while investigations are being conducted into his performance at the Nuclear power station.Read More
My load shedding premium candles last for 10 to 11 hours - Makatu Tshivhula
Founder of The Light Candles Makatu Tshivhula explains how he left his job after five months to start the business.Read More
More from Opinion
TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.Read More
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital.Read More
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business AcceleratorRead More
What is 'Stack Overflow', and why did Prosus (Naspers) pay R24.5 billion for it?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Siboniso Nxumalo, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group.Read More
Side hustles: Forget formalities – you need a customer to be a business
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous, author of How to Start a Side Hustle.Read More
'We expect the rand at R13.50 by midyear - and R13.00 by the 3rd quarter'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist at Absa Capital.Read More
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes?
From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses.Read More
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga
Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.Read More
CNA removes Benjamin Trisk as director
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilson, a Journalist at Business Times/Sunday Times.Read More