WATCH: Hard hat saves man's life
This video shows the importance of wearing safety gear where it is mandated.
The man in a yellow reflector jacket was hit but something from above and the helmet saved him.
The importance of using a helmet. pic.twitter.com/RnZzqCUANn— The Best (@TheBestPostt) June 7, 2021
