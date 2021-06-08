WATCH: Hard hat saves man's life

Today at 13:40 Work place bullying The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Prof Denine Smit - Lecturer in the Department of Mercantile Law, Faculty of Law the UFS

125 125

Today at 14:05 The Series - Trans-for-motion (Episdoe 2) The 4th Turning - how understanding patterns can help us prepare for the future. The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

John Sanei

125 125

Today at 14:35 Car Feature -Rare Cars in SA (Daimler, E Types etc.) The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Stuart Johnston - Veteran Motoring Journalist and Car Magazine's Joburg Correspondent

125 125

Today at 15:10 EWN: ANC to have Integrity meeting this week Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN

125 125

Today at 15:16 EWN: Bail Application for Iqbal Sharma resumes at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

125 125

Today at 15:20 Stats SA to release Q1 GDP results Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management

125 125

Today at 15:50 Ray of Hope Warmth for the vulnerable in Alex Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

125 125

Today at 16:20 My Home town: Gugulethu with Sivuyile Ngesi Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Siv Ngesi

125 125

Today at 16:40 Is the Cyber Crimes Bill unrealistic? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr. Brett van Niekerk

125 125

Today at 16:50 Nurses, doctors warn Gauteng hospitals have reached their capacity as the province is faced with the third wave Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Rich Sicina, General Secretary of the Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union

125 125

Today at 17:10 Businesses are increasingly losing the battle against poor service delivery in South Africa Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

125 125

Today at 18:09 South Africa's First quarter GDP growth exceeds expectations - GDP grew by 4.6% The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

125 125

Today at 18:39 U.S. seizes $2.3 mln in bitcoin paid to Colonial Pipeline hackers The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com

125 125

Today at 18:50 Clover : Bad run municipality affect businesses The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Karen Heese - Economist at Municipal Iq

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

125 125

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk

125 125

Today at 19:33 ZOOM Investment School - 10 simple rules to follow if you want to be successful in the stock market. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

David Shapiro - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin

125 125

Today at 20:10 Legal Matter: WILLS The Aubrey Masango Show

Guests

Alex Simeonides - Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Capital Legacy

125 125