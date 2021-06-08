'R3.2 billion RAF surplus a result of administrative costs reduction'
The Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo says the focus to reduce administrative costs is paying off.
For the first time since 1981, RAF reached a historic surplus of R3.2 billion. The Fund, which collects R43 billion a year through the fuel levy, spends R26 billion, or 60% of this annual revenue on the compensation of claimants.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Letsoalo says they had to get rid of their legal panel and that saved them about R3.6 billion.
We have about R43 billion we collect each year, we pay only R26 billion in claims and the rest which is about R17 billion is in administrative costs but R10 billion of that has been legal costs.Collins Letsoalo, CEO - Road Accident Fund
It is also medical practitioners charging us ridiculous amounts like R32,000 per assessment.Collins Letsoalo, CEO - Road Accident Fund
We were supposed to settle these claims within 120 days but we do it in five years instead of four months so we have to reduce that and put it in line with what the legislator expected when they passed the Act.Collins Letsoalo, CEO - Road Accident Fund
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : @RAF_SA/Twitter
