WATCH: Was it shock? Video of taxi driver running away after accident goes viral

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:40
Work place bullying
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Prof Denine Smit - Lecturer in the Department of Mercantile Law, Faculty of Law the UFS
Today at 14:05
The Series - Trans-for-motion (Episdoe 2) The 4th Turning - how understanding patterns can help us prepare for the future.
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
John Sanei
Today at 14:35
Car Feature -Rare Cars in SA (Daimler, E Types etc.)
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Stuart Johnston - Veteran Motoring Journalist and Car Magazine's Joburg Correspondent
Today at 15:10
EWN: ANC to have Integrity meeting this week
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 15:16
EWN: Bail Application for Iqbal Sharma resumes at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:20
Stats SA to release Q1 GDP results
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 15:50
Ray of Hope Warmth for the vulnerable in Alex
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:20
My Home town: Gugulethu with Sivuyile Ngesi
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Siv Ngesi
Today at 16:40
Is the Cyber Crimes Bill unrealistic?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr. Brett van Niekerk
Today at 16:50
Nurses, doctors warn Gauteng hospitals have reached their capacity as the province is faced with the third wave
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Rich Sicina, General Secretary of the Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union
Today at 17:10
Businesses are increasingly losing the battle against poor service delivery in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:09
South Africa's First quarter GDP growth exceeds expectations - GDP grew by 4.6%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
U.S. seizes $2.3 mln in bitcoin paid to Colonial Pipeline hackers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
Today at 18:50
Clover : Bad run municipality affect businesses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karen Heese - Economist at Municipal Iq
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - 10 simple rules to follow if you want to be successful in the stock market.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Shapiro - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin
Today at 20:10
Legal Matter: WILLS
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Alex Simeonides - Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Capital Legacy
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
TUT suspends contact classes due to spike in Covid-19 cases TUT spokesperson Phaphama Tshisikhawe says a student who passed away is the first recorded case the institution has.
SA economy grew by 1.1% in Q1 of 2021 - Stats SA Stats SA said that the finance, mining and trade sectors were the main drivers on the production side of the economy, while household spending and changes in inventories helped spur growth on the demand side.
WATCH: Was it shock? Video of taxi driver running away after accident goes viral
'Brian Shivambu signs secret contract – promises to pay back R4.55m in VBS loot' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli Van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.
Mkhize a no-show at Parly meeting as pressure mounts over Digital Vibes Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was a no-show at Friday morning's meeting after receiving legal advice not to appear.
Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power.
The next step in FX risk management With the Absa Access Mobile app, businesses can manage their foreign exchange risk on the go, says Aphile Molefe of Absa CIB.
Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover".
Coal miner Thungela Resources – spun from Anglo American – lists on JSE The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews July Ndlovu, CEO at Thungela Resources.
Why taking leave from work is important: 'Sometimes people are just overwhelmed' Can an employer use your social media or maybe even your next of kin to verify your story for missing work? What are some of the reasons for taking leave?
WATCH: Hard hat saves man's life
Zakithi Nkosi Clinic to open specialised oncology ward for kids at Bara Hospital Daphne Nkosi explains that the second phase of the Zakithi Nkosi Clinical Haematology Centre of Excellence will see the paediatric oncology ward open.
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute.
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over that distance.
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team.
Fiona Ramsey shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.
WATCH: Puerto Rican José Feliciano 1966 cover of Mirriam Makeba's Qongqothwane
WATCH: A glimpse of RMB Starlight Classics Legacy Series Musicians Lira, Gaston Rivero and Nombulelo Yende talk about their RMB Starlight Classics experience on #702Unplugged.
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world.
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh.
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century's great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised.
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning.
Bushiri 'disappointed' after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to Malawi.
TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.
'South Africa's economy is doing better than we all anticipated' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital.
WATCH: Was it shock? Video of taxi driver running away after accident goes viral

8 June 2021 8:59 AM
by Zanele Zama
Taxi
Taxi drivers
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Hard hat saves man's life

CCTV footage showing two taxis crashing into each other and the other driver running off has gone viral.

Looking at the footage, the robots were not working on all side and the driver both decided not to stop.

Listen to what else has gone viral here:




8 June 2021 8:59 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Taxi
Taxi drivers
'Whats Gone Viral'

TUT suspends contact classes due to spike in Covid-19 cases

8 June 2021 1:33 PM

TUT spokesperson Phaphama Tshisikhawe says a student who passed away is the first recorded case the institution has.

SA economy grew by 1.1% in Q1 of 2021 - Stats SA

8 June 2021 11:57 AM

Stats SA said that the finance, mining and trade sectors were the main drivers on the production side of the economy, while household spending and changes in inventories helped spur growth on the demand side.

'R3.2 billion RAF surplus a result of administrative costs reduction'

8 June 2021 7:56 AM

Road Accident Fund CEO Collins Letsoalo talks about how they recorded a historic surplus since 1981.

COVID-19: South Africa records 3,285 new cases and 89 deaths

8 June 2021 6:43 AM

The Health Department says 1,350,245 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

'Brian Shivambu signs secret contract – promises to pay back R4.55m in VBS loot'

7 June 2021 6:53 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli Van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.

Stage 1 load shedding to start at 5pm

7 June 2021 3:21 PM

Eskom said on Monday it will be implementing stage one load shedding from 5pm until 10pm due to a loss of two generation units.

'It was stolen money': Brian Shivambu to pay back R4.5m alleged looted VBS money

7 June 2021 2:26 PM

Pauli van Wyk, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick, joins Clement Manyathela to discuss the story.

What happens to seized assets? And the money?

7 June 2021 2:15 PM

Former asset forfeiture unit head Willie Hofmeyr says money can be used to compensate victims of crime or boost law enforcement.

'People are talking about Charlotte Maxeke Hospital but nothing is done'

7 June 2021 1:27 PM

NHLS head of clinical haematology Dr Barry Jacobson talks about the situation at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.

SA screen and stage icon Shaleen Surtie-Richards passes away

7 June 2021 10:17 AM

Eyewitness News has learnt of the passing of legendary TV, film and theatre actor, Shaleen Surtie-Richards.

