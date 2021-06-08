Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Why taking leave from work is important: 'Sometimes people are just overwhelmed'

8 June 2021 1:31 PM
by Radio 702
Tags:
Annual leave
Sick leave

Can an employer use your social media or maybe even your next of kin to verify your story for missing work? What are some of the rules governing this?

Have you ever told a lie to get out of work?

Maybe you are just a little too hungover on a Monday to face your colleagues at work, so you tell a lie about being ill. Perhaps you have killed off a distant relative (or two) and have used a family funeral as an excuse not to attend that strategy presentation or monthly catch-up meeting.

Can an employer use your social media or maybe even your next of kin to verify your story for missing work? What are some of the laws governing this?

Arabile Gumede, in for Clement Manyathela, speaks to talent sourcing expert Geraldine Bruce about the laws around leave in South Africa.

If I think about most people out there, they try and give an excuse that nobody can check up on... I think that sometimes, people are just overwhelmed... I think sometimes people think 'I don't have a deathly illness, but I really don't think I can show up at work today' and I think that's often the reason behind it.

Geraldine Bruce, talent sourcing expert

Employers measure how long someone is actually off ill... These are things to suss out how often people are taking time off and for what. It's with the view to help a person.

Geraldine Bruce, talent sourcing expert

People have got to realise that sick leave is there to help you take time off work when you need it...

Geraldine Bruce, talent sourcing expert

One listener suggested that mental health leave be factored into annual leave provisions...

I work in a very stressful industry - lots of money, lots of targets - and every now and then, I take a mental health as a sick day... I feel we need to have mental health days in South Africa, because when you're lying about trying to cope, that's not a good thing.

Anonymous

Listen to the full interview below.


8 June 2021 1:31 PM
by Radio 702
Tags:
Annual leave
Sick leave











