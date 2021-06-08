TUT suspends contact classes due to spike in Covid-19 cases
Tshwane Univerity of Technology (TUT) has suspended in-person classes following the death of another student from Covid-19 related complications.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, TUT spokesperson Phaphama Tshisikhawe says they have resumed online classes.
This is the first Covid-19 related death that the university is aware of and has a full report on.Phaphama Tshisikhawe, Spokesperson - Tshwane University of Technology
The majority of our provinces are currently in the third wave of Covid-19 infections. The infections are high and converting in Gauteng and that is why we suspended the in-person classes.Phaphama Tshisikhawe, Spokesperson - Tshwane University of Technology
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_68962722_school-boy-writing-close-up-pencil-in-children-hand-.html
