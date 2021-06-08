Contralesa to ensure incident-free initiation season amid looming third wave
The Eastern Cape Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs says the winter initiation season is ready to start on Friday and concludes at the end of July.
Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) has lined out plans for initiation season amid the looming third wave.
Contralesa general secretary Zolani Mkiva sheds light on this.
It is always better to take a wise decision when you are compelled by circumstances. It is correct to say it is safer that we go ahead in that particular province given the history of context of what has been happening there in the recent past.Zolani Mkiva, General secretary - Contralesa
We all know that in 2020 we experienced a universal cancellation of initiation. So, it, therefore, goes without saying that we had to do this for this year, particularly in that province. In terms of the numbers, we are looking at a serious deadlock.Zolani Mkiva, General secretary - Contralesa
If did not do that we are risking defiance which will lead to fatalities as well as other things that will create a negative impact on the whole ritual. We opted for the best decision, which is to go ahead and ensure that there is adherence to all protocols and regulations.Zolani Mkiva, General secretary - Contralesa
The seasons before happened when there was no threat of the virus, which is an outbreak. What this means is now we take every necessary step to ensure that we prevent any infection, so there will be pre-screening of not only the boys that will be going to the initiation but the surgeons themselves or traditional nurses, the people who will be doing the catering.Zolani Mkiva, General secretary - Contralesa
There will also be frequent sanitisation as well as observation of social distance of the initiates together with the nurses that are looking after them.Zolani Mkiva, General secretary - Contralesa
Listen below for the full interview...
