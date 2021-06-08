Court denies Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma bail
JOHANNESBURG - Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma has been denied bail by the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court.
Magistrate Estelle de Lange handed down judgment on Tuesday afternoon.
“I find it the applicant did not satisfy me that it is in the interest of justice to be released on bail. I find that the State provided sufficient evidence that it is not in the interest of justice to release him on bail. Bail is refused.”
Earlier, the State argued that Sharma withheld facts, including the R265 million held in his UAE company account.
Sharma was the last of four suspects to apply for bail after spending the weekend behind bars alongside former Free State head of agriculture department Peter Thabethe.
Thabethe was granted R10,000 bail on Monday while two of his former colleagues were released on bail last week.
The National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate (ID) said Sharma was a flight risk.
“The ID further told the court that his South African assets account for 10% of his total assets. He has made more than 100 flights to and from the airports in the UAE since 2010. Sharma is a citizen of the world and has connections to several foreign countries. He additionally speaks three different international languages: French, Urdu, and Hindi.”
The fraud is in connection with a R25 million feasibility study in 2011 for the Vrede dairy farm that was irregularly granted to Nulane Investment 204 (PTY) LTD, a company owned and controlled by Sharma. The company had to provide a report to the department within seven months.
Nulane, however, subcontracted the work to Deloitte Consulting Pty Ltd for R1.5 million. Furthermore, it subcontracted the work already completed by Deloitte to Gateway Limited and paid them over R19 million.
From there, the funds were diverted to Islandsite Investments 180 (Pty) Ltd (Islandsite), a company owned and controlled by the Gupta family.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Court denies Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma bail
Source : SAPS.
More from Local
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery
Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwiniRead More
'Every winter is deadly': Ray of Hope collects blankets to assist Alex residents
Sihle Mooi says since the campaign started in 2019, it has gone some way in helping those vulnerable to shack fires decrease the risk of becoming victims to blazes.Read More
Eish ... Load shedding strikes again
Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding between 5pm and 10pm tonight due to delays in returning generating units.Read More
President Ramaphosa places Minister Mkhize on special leave over tender saga
Zweli Mkhize has been placed on special leave for him to "attend to allegations and investigations" about Department of Health service provider, Digital Vibes.Read More
Mkhize proposes taking special leave to Ramaphosa, no resignation talks yet
He was addressing a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon following a visit to the Northern Cape to assess that province's vaccine rollout.Read More
Contralesa to ensure incident-free initiation season amid looming third wave
General secretary Zolani Mkiva says they will take the necessary steps to ensure that they prevent any infection.Read More
TUT suspends contact classes due to spike in Covid-19 cases
TUT spokesperson Phaphama Tshisikhawe says a student who passed away is the first recorded case the institution has.Read More
SA economy grew by 1.1% in Q1 of 2021 - Stats SA
Stats SA said that the finance, mining and trade sectors were the main drivers on the production side of the economy, while household spending and changes in inventories helped spur growth on the demand side.Read More
WATCH: Was it shock? Video of taxi driver running away after accident goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More