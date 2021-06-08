Mkhize proposes taking special leave to Ramaphosa, no resignation talks yet
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has told the media he had discussed with the president the possibility of taking special leave.
He was addressing a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon following a visit to the Northern Cape to assess that province's vaccine rollout.
“I have approached the president on the issue of special leave and that’s all the discussion has been about.”
The minister also said that President Cyril Ramaphosa must be given space to deal with the matter.
“I have made sure the president is fully briefed on everything and if there is any issue that needs to be discussed, I am always available.”
ALSO READ:
-
I don't believe Digital Vibes probe is about ANC politics – Mkhize
-
ANC integrity commission yet to set date for Mkhize to appear
-
We are behind him: ANC rallies behind Mkhize amid tender saga
The embattled health minister has been under pressure from some quarters to step aside, in the wake of the Digital Vibes contract scandal.
The company is owned by people Mkhize himself called "fellow comrades".
It was awarded a contract worth millions of rand, which was flagged by the Auditor-General as irregular and potentially wasteful spending.
It's since emerged Mkhize and his son may have benefitted personally from the deal.
Mkhize told the media whilst special leave had been discussed, his possible resignation had not come up with the president.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Mkhize proposes taking special leave to Ramaphosa, no resignation talks yet
More from Politics
Mkhize special leave is 'best ANC can do to try manage' Digital Vibes saga
On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Mkhize will be put on special leave to "enable the minister to attend to allegations and investigations" over the matter.Read More
President Ramaphosa places Minister Mkhize on special leave over tender saga
Zweli Mkhize has been placed on special leave for him to "attend to allegations and investigations" about Department of Health service provider, Digital Vibes.Read More
'Brian Shivambu signs secret contract – promises to pay back R4.55m in VBS loot'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli Van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.Read More
Mkhize a no-show at Parly meeting as pressure mounts over Digital Vibes
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was a no-show at Friday morning’s meeting after receiving legal advice not to appear.Read More
Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing
The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power.Read More
Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds
'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer.Read More
'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding'
As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex).Read More
Action needed to shift 'massive number' of SA youth facing lifetime unemployment
SA's unemployment rate has hit a new record, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tashmia Ismail - CEO of the Youth Employment Service.Read More
Mathole Motshekga: We can't allow a few colonised minds to dictate future of PAP
Violence broke out during leadership elections with a number of members becoming involved in heated altercations over the rotation of leaders.Read More
More from Local
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery
Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwiniRead More
'Every winter is deadly': Ray of Hope collects blankets to assist Alex residents
Sihle Mooi says since the campaign started in 2019, it has gone some way in helping those vulnerable to shack fires decrease the risk of becoming victims to blazes.Read More
Eish ... Load shedding strikes again
Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding between 5pm and 10pm tonight due to delays in returning generating units.Read More
President Ramaphosa places Minister Mkhize on special leave over tender saga
Zweli Mkhize has been placed on special leave for him to "attend to allegations and investigations" about Department of Health service provider, Digital Vibes.Read More
Contralesa to ensure incident-free initiation season amid looming third wave
General secretary Zolani Mkiva says they will take the necessary steps to ensure that they prevent any infection.Read More
Court denies Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma bail
Magistrate Estelle de Lange handed down judgment on Tuesday afternoon.Read More
TUT suspends contact classes due to spike in Covid-19 cases
TUT spokesperson Phaphama Tshisikhawe says a student who passed away is the first recorded case the institution has.Read More
SA economy grew by 1.1% in Q1 of 2021 - Stats SA
Stats SA said that the finance, mining and trade sectors were the main drivers on the production side of the economy, while household spending and changes in inventories helped spur growth on the demand side.Read More
WATCH: Was it shock? Video of taxi driver running away after accident goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More