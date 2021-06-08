Mkhize proposes taking special leave to Ramaphosa, no resignation talks yet





JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has told the media he had discussed with the president the possibility of taking special leave.

He was addressing a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon following a visit to the Northern Cape to assess that province's vaccine rollout.

“I have approached the president on the issue of special leave and that’s all the discussion has been about.”

The minister also said that President Cyril Ramaphosa must be given space to deal with the matter.

“I have made sure the president is fully briefed on everything and if there is any issue that needs to be discussed, I am always available.”

The embattled health minister has been under pressure from some quarters to step aside, in the wake of the Digital Vibes contract scandal.

The company is owned by people Mkhize himself called "fellow comrades".

It was awarded a contract worth millions of rand, which was flagged by the Auditor-General as irregular and potentially wasteful spending.

It's since emerged Mkhize and his son may have benefitted personally from the deal.

Mkhize told the media whilst special leave had been discussed, his possible resignation had not come up with the president.

