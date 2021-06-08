Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwini 8 June 2021 8:43 PM
'Every winter is deadly': Ray of Hope collects blankets to assist Alex residents Sihle Mooi says since the campaign started in 2019, it has gone some way in helping those vulnerable to shack fires decrease the r... 8 June 2021 5:14 PM
Eish ... Load shedding strikes again Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding between 5pm and 10pm tonight due to delays in returning generating units. 8 June 2021 4:11 PM
View all Local
Mkhize special leave is 'best ANC can do to try manage' Digital Vibes saga On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Mkhize will be put on special leave to "enable the minister to attend to alle... 8 June 2021 4:13 PM
President Ramaphosa places Minister Mkhize on special leave over tender saga Zweli Mkhize has been placed on special leave for him to "attend to allegations and investigations" about Department of Health ser... 8 June 2021 3:34 PM
Mkhize proposes taking special leave to Ramaphosa, no resignation talks yet He was addressing a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon following a visit to the Northern Cape to assess that province's vaccine r... 8 June 2021 3:00 PM
View all Politics
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring 'local' super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
SA economy grew by 1.1% in Q1 of 2021 - Stats SA Stats SA said that the finance, mining and trade sectors were the main drivers on the production side of the economy, while househ... 8 June 2021 11:57 AM
View all Business
Why taking leave from work is important: 'Sometimes people are just overwhelmed' Can an employer use your social media or maybe even your next of kin to verify your story for missing work? What are some of the r... 8 June 2021 2:52 PM
WATCH: Hard hat saves man's life Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 June 2021 9:00 AM
Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover". 7 June 2021 7:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
View all Sport
Fiona Ramsey shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 7 June 2021 2:18 PM
WATCH: Puerto Rican José Feliciano 1966 cover of Mirriam Makeba's Qongqothwane Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 June 2021 9:21 AM
WATCH: A glimpse of RMB Starlight Classics Legacy Series Musicians Lira, Gaston Rivero and Nombulelo Yende talk about their RMB Starlight Classics experience on #702Unplugged. 4 June 2021 3:49 PM
View all Entertainment
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
View all Africa
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring 'local' super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 7 June 2021 7:17 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

President Ramaphosa places Minister Mkhize on special leave over tender saga

8 June 2021 3:34 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Zweli Mkhize
COVID-19
digital vibes

Zweli Mkhize has been placed on special leave for him to "attend to allegations and investigations" about Department of Health service provider, Digital Vibes.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Tuesday placed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave.

"This period of special leave will enable the minister to attend to allegations and investigations concerning contracts between the Department of Health and a service provider, Digital Vibes," the Presidency said in a short statement released on Tuesday afternoon.

"The Special Investigating Unit is investigating this matter and the president awaits a report on the outcome of this probe."

The embattled health minister has been under pressure from some quarters to step aside, in the wake of the Digital Vibes contract scandal.

The company is owned by people Mkhize himself called "fellow comrades" and was awarded a contract worth millions of rand, which was flagged by the Auditor-General as irregular and potentially wasteful spending.

It since emerged Mkhize and his son also might have benefitted personally from the deal.

ALSO READ:

Mkhize told the media on Tuesday afternoon after a visit to the Northern Cape to assess the province's COVID-19 vaccine rollout that while special leave had been discussed, his possible resignation had not come up with the president.

“I have approached the president on the issue of special leave and that’s all the discussion has been about.”

He also asked that Ramaphosa be given space to deal with the matter.

“I have made sure the president is fully briefed on everything and if there is any issue that needs to be discussed, I am always available.”

KUBAYI-NGUBANE NOW ACTING HEALTH MINISTER

Tourism Minister Mamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will step up to the plate as South Africa grapples with the crucial third wave of the coronavirus.

Some insiders are claiming Mkhize had long been prepared to vacate his office.

But others claim discussions around leave happened at the ANC’s national working committee, which only met on Monday.

It’s there where Ramaphosa said he would take counsel from the NWC.

Pressure has been mounting on Mkhize and his boss to take action in the wake of the Digital Vibes revelations.

And this week, Mkhize’s office dismissed reported links between the probe into Digital Vibes and the ANC’s 2022 elective conference.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : President Ramaphosa places Minister Mkhize on special leave over tender saga




8 June 2021 3:34 PM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Zweli Mkhize
COVID-19
digital vibes

More from Politics

Mkhize special leave is 'best ANC can do to try manage' Digital Vibes saga

8 June 2021 4:13 PM

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Mkhize will be put on special leave to "enable the minister to attend to allegations and investigations" over the matter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhize proposes taking special leave to Ramaphosa, no resignation talks yet

8 June 2021 3:00 PM

He was addressing a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon following a visit to the Northern Cape to assess that province's vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Brian Shivambu signs secret contract – promises to pay back R4.55m in VBS loot'

7 June 2021 6:53 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli Van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhize a no-show at Parly meeting as pressure mounts over Digital Vibes

4 June 2021 8:47 AM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was a no-show at Friday morning’s meeting after receiving legal advice not to appear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing

2 June 2021 7:31 PM

The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds

2 June 2021 7:01 PM

'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding'

1 June 2021 7:27 PM

As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Action needed to shift 'massive number' of SA youth facing lifetime unemployment

1 June 2021 6:57 PM

SA's unemployment rate has hit a new record, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tashmia Ismail - CEO of the Youth Employment Service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mathole Motshekga: We can't allow a few colonised minds to dictate future of PAP

1 June 2021 11:22 AM

Violence broke out during leadership elections with a number of members becoming involved in heated altercations over the rotation of leaders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘Please call the police’ – violence erupts at Pan-African Parliament

31 May 2021 3:26 PM

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has been seen leaving the venue after what appears to have been an altercation with other members of Parliament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery

8 June 2021 8:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwini

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Every winter is deadly': Ray of Hope collects blankets to assist Alex residents

8 June 2021 5:14 PM

Sihle Mooi says since the campaign started in 2019, it has gone some way in helping those vulnerable to shack fires decrease the risk of becoming victims to blazes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eish ... Load shedding strikes again

8 June 2021 4:11 PM

Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding between 5pm and 10pm tonight due to delays in returning generating units.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhize proposes taking special leave to Ramaphosa, no resignation talks yet

8 June 2021 3:00 PM

He was addressing a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon following a visit to the Northern Cape to assess that province's vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Contralesa to ensure incident-free initiation season amid looming third wave

8 June 2021 2:51 PM

General secretary Zolani Mkiva says they will take the necessary steps to ensure that they prevent any infection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Court denies Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma bail

8 June 2021 2:28 PM

Magistrate Estelle de Lange handed down judgment on Tuesday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TUT suspends contact classes due to spike in Covid-19 cases

8 June 2021 1:33 PM

TUT spokesperson Phaphama Tshisikhawe says a student who passed away is the first recorded case the institution has.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA economy grew by 1.1% in Q1 of 2021 - Stats SA

8 June 2021 11:57 AM

Stats SA said that the finance, mining and trade sectors were the main drivers on the production side of the economy, while household spending and changes in inventories helped spur growth on the demand side.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Was it shock? Video of taxi driver running away after accident goes viral

8 June 2021 8:59 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'R3.2 billion RAF surplus a result of administrative costs reduction'

8 June 2021 7:56 AM

Road Accident Fund CEO Collins Letsoalo talks about how they recorded a historic surplus since 1981.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mkhize special leave is 'best ANC can do to try manage' Digital Vibes saga

Politics

Eish ... Load shedding strikes again

Local

Contralesa to ensure incident-free initiation season amid looming third wave

Local

EWN Highlights

Cosatu: Poor economic growth a reflection of govt, businesses’ slow pace

8 June 2021 8:04 PM

Claims that FW De Klerk’s health has worsened not true - foundation

8 June 2021 8:00 PM

Ramaphosa: No merit to Mkhwebane’s assertion of bias in her impeachment

8 June 2021 7:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA