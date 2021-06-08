Mkhize special leave is 'best ANC can do to try manage' Digital Vibes saga





Embattled Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has written to the African National Congress (ANC)’s integrity commission requesting a meeting to state his case.

Calls for Mkhize’s removal are growing in the country over his department’s involvement in the Digital Vibes scandal.

However, on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Mkhize will be put on special leave to "enable the minister to attend to allegations and investigations" over the matter.

The commission’s chairperson, George Mashamba, said that it received a letter from the Health minister on Saturday in which he asks for an opportunity to explain his role in the allegations.

Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia, spoke to John Perlman about the implications of this.