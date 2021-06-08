Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Eish ... Load shedding strikes again

8 June 2021 4:11 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Electricity
Deliberate load shedding
#EskomLoadShedding
cost of load shedding

Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding between 5pm and 10pm tonight due to delays in returning generating units.

Eskom announced on Tuesday that it will implement Stage 2 load shedding between 5pm and 10pm due to delays in returning generating units.

READ: Check your load shedding schedule here

The power utility said the constraints have been worsened by high winter demand brought about by the colder temperatures.





