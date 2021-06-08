Eish ... Load shedding strikes again
Eskom announced on Tuesday that it will implement Stage 2 load shedding between 5pm and 10pm due to delays in returning generating units.
READ: Check your load shedding schedule here
The power utility said the constraints have been worsened by high winter demand brought about by the colder temperatures.
#POWERALERT2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 8, 2021
Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented between 17:00 and 22:00 tonight due to delays in
returning generating units pic.twitter.com/y3pdldYYSx
