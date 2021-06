Eish ... Load shedding strikes again

Eskom announced on Tuesday that it will implement Stage 2 load shedding between 5pm and 10pm due to delays in returning generating units.

The power utility said the constraints have been worsened by high winter demand brought about by the colder temperatures.

— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 8, 2021