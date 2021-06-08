'Every winter is deadly': Ray of Hope collects blankets to assist Alex residents





Charity organisation Ray of Hopehas asked the public to donate blankets, warm clothes and other essential items as part of its "Warm-Up Alex" annual winter campaign.

So far, the campaign has collected 45 blankets and has had 67 more blankets pledged from the _67 Blankets for Mandela Day _initiative.

Thousands of residents have so far benefitted from Rays of Hope.

Rays of Hope CEO Sihle Mooi explains to John Perlman what their aim is.

The situation in Alex is dire at this time. Every winter is deadly. It is fire season and therefore, we as NGOs got together and decided that we're not going to let this continue. It's clear that the causes of fires is the fact that people cannot keep warm enough... Sihle Mooi, CEO - Rays of Hope

Mooi says since the campaign started in 2019, it has gone some way in helping those vulnerable to shack fires decrease the risk of becoming victims to blazes.

Listen to the full interview below...