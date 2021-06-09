Eskom to implementing load shedding from 10am today until Sunday night
Eskom will be implementing stage 2 load shedding from 10am on Wednesday morning until Sunday night.
The power utility says the rolling power cuts are due to delays in returning generation units to service at Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha, Kendal and Koeberg power stations.
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 9, 2021
Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 10:00 this morning until 22:00 on Sunday
night due to delays in returning generating units pic.twitter.com/aeS1oqVKl4
