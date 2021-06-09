Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
COVID-19: South Africa records 4,209 new cases and 120 deaths

9 June 2021 7:03 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
infections
#Covid19
vaccine
daily infections

The Health Department says 1,433,000 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

120 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 57,183 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department says it has recorded 4,209 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,704,000.

RELATED: **South Africa records 5,074 new cases and 45 deaths**

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,587,000 representing a recovery rate of 93.0%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 1,433,000 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.




