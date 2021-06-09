WATCH: Love at first sight, reporter adopts dog that wouldn't stop hugging him
A reporter doing a story about dog shelters ended up taking one home. The dog saw the reporter and went to hug him and the rest is history.
A reporter was doing a story about dogs in the shelter — when this good boy came up and hugged him — and wouldn’t let go.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 4, 2021
The reporter ended-up adopting him... pic.twitter.com/dCxnrufAeR
