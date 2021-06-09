Life Skills: Bergvliet High School teacher teaches learners how to change a tyre
A teacher from Bergvliet High School took Grade 11 Life Orientation class to the parking lot to teach them how to change a tyre.
Mr Rimbault showed the learners step by step how to change the tyre and allowed them to try it on their own.
