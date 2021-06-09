'It's not fake news,' 702 caller says he knows parents of 10 babies & they exist





While government officials and news media try to locate the now-famous Tembisa couple which reportedly recently welcomed 10 babies to the world, a 702 caller says this story - which some now suspect is not true - is indeed real.

Pretoria News reported on Tuesday about Gosiame Thamara Sithole and her husband Tebogo Tsotetsi, who have broken a world record for most babies born at once when they welcomed 10 of them via c-section at a Gauteng hospital.

But a day after the story set social media alight, government is calling on the public for more information.

The story went on to report that she had successfully carried and delivered 10 babies - seven boys and three girls. Within hours, South Africa was captivated. Social media was abuzz with memes, congratulations and offers of support from big-name brands.

But authorities seemed to know nothing of the miracle birth - not the Gauteng Health Department nor Home Affairs.

There are no joyful official statements from private hospital groups, and no clamour of local officials, looking to be photographed with the miracle dectuplets and by 7pm on Tuesday night, government officials were still searching.

Director-General of government communications, Phumla Williams, issued a statement saying that they had not been able to verify the birth through eight-day facilities and appealed to the public for any information.

Clement Manyathela called on listeners who may know the couple to call in and offer any information they may have.

Tim, a caller from Kempton Park, called in to dispel the rumours as 'fake news".

I spoke to Tebogo [the father] last night and it is true, you know, it's not a fake news, you know, Tebogo's wife gave birth to 10 babies, it's not a fake news. Tim, caller

Tim went on to say that it's also true that the birth of the decuplets has broken a world record.

Even myself I was surprised when I heard the news at 702 to say that the health department is not sure about the whole situation. That's why I called earlier to say that this is not a fake news... I was actually speaking to him [Tebogo] last night... but it's definitely a true story. Tim, caller

Clement asked Tim to ask Tebogo to call 702 to speak about the babies and Tim said he would do so later on Wednesday.

