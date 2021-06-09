'Must CR always be pressured to take action?' - Clement on compromised ministers
Did President Cyril Rampahosa place Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave or did the minister request to be placed on special leave?
That's the question 702 host Clement Manyathela asked during his open line, a day after the Health Minister announced he has been placed on special leave while the Special Investigative Unit probes the dodgy Digital Vibes R150 million communications contract between the Health Department and people said to be close to Mkhize and his family.
"This period of special leave will enable the minister to attend to allegations and investigations concerning contracts between the Department of Health and a service provider, Digital Vibes," the Presidency said in a short statement released on Tuesday afternoon.
“I have approached the president on the issue of special leave and that’s all the discussion has been about," Mkhize said.
Could the minister be playing political tactics?
Why this is important is, it could be that the minister was playing politics. My understanding is that he was informed by the president on Monday night, right, that he will be placed on special leave. He was in Kimberely already, was going to go to that hospital yesterday morning.Clement Manyathela, Host of The Clement Manyathela Show
He had not invited the media. Then he invited the media just before midnight after he was informed by the president that he would be placed on special leave... then he informs the media... then the media comes and he announces 'well, I've asked the president to place me on special leave'.Clement Manyathela, Host of The Clement Manyathela Show
Clement says he asked Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale to clarify the matter but that Seale did not provide any further info.
It's so important for us to look at what really transpired here because it also brings us to the conversation around the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa. Must he always be pressured to take action?Clement Manyathela, Host of The Clement Manyathela Show
A caller says he thinks the president is being limited by his power within the ANC.
Ramaphosa is not in charge of the ANC. If you look at the small margin he managed to win at Nasrec, it's putting him under pressure. Every time he needs to make a decision, he's looking at his position in the ANC to say 'if I remove this one, I'm isolated in the ANC'.Moshere, Caller
Listen to the full audio below...
