'Ramaphosa failed Shaleen Surtie Richards (and others) by delaying to sign bill'





As reported earlier this week, the passing of Shaleen Surtie Richards, the legendary, iconic TV and theatre actress, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has requested a special provincial funeral.

But there is more to the story. There has been a response from actors and actresses r to President Cyril Ramaphosa saying he and the country are in mourning. What about their royalties and the fact that Surtie Richards was struggling to find work?

Jack Devnarain - Actor and chair of SA Guild of Actors - has more.

The Performers Protection Amendment Bill is linked to the Copyright Amendment Bill and the reason I am calling out the president for his comment, which I feel is outrageously insulting and patronising, is because we know that the president has allocated a 2.8% increase to the salary packages of Members of Parliament from 400 people who are already earning over R1-million a year. Jack Devnarain - Actor and chair of SA Guild of Actors

He claims that these Members of Parliament are struggling to make ends meet. Here is a case of Shaleen Surtie Richards and she couldn't afford medical aid that would have saved her life and this should really make us angry because the president himself had an opportunity to sign these bills into law, which would have guaranteed actors the right to earn royalties from the exploitation of their work. Jack Devnarain - Actor and chair of SA Guild of Actors

He chose not to do that, in fact, he sat on them for 15 months before Blind SA went to the Constitutional Court to compel the president to execute his constitutional mandate. Jack Devnarain - Actor and chair of SA Guild of Actors

I don't see us earning royalties anytime soon, which is part of the problem. Jack Devnarain - Actor and chair of SA Guild of Actors

