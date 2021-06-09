IEC chair Mashinini: We are ready for the 2021 local gov elections
JOHANNESBURG - Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) chairperson Glen Mashinini said the commission was technically ready for the 2021 local government elections.
Mashinini was speaking at the launch of this year's municipal election campaign in Sandton earlier on Wednesday.
The polls are expected to be held on 27 October.
Mashinini said it was all systems go for this year’s local government elections, adding they were well prepared.
With some parts of the country in the grips of a third wave of COVID-19, Mashinini said the elections would be conducted in a safe environment ensuring all voters adhered to health and safety standards.
“The commission is of the view that we are technically ready to deliver the elections. Therefore, we believe the 2021 municipal elections should proceed.”
This year’s local government elections mobilisation campaign will be held under the theme ‘every voice together’.
