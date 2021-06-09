SA business confidence jumps in Q2 (before Eskom unleashed Stage 4, that is)
Business confidence in South Africa showed a strong recovery in the second quarter of 2021.
It's at its highest levels in three years, according to the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (Sacci’s) monthly business confidence index (BCI).
RELATED: Rand at its best level in 14 months
In May 2021 business confidence was recorded at 97, edging towards the 97.6 measured in March 2018.
Also out on Wednesday is the Rand Merchant Bank/Bureau of Economic Research (RMB/BER) Business Confidence Index.
It shows that business confidence increased by 15 points to 50 in the second quarter.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Siobhan Redford, economist at RMB.
While 50 is a nice high number, it's telling us that only about half of our respondents are satisfied with business conditions.Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB
It's still not what one would call entirely rosy.Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB
It's not, but the point is it is a huge improvement on the quarter before and it's the best it has been in three years?Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Redford says it does reflect a "very impressive change" in the retail, wholesale and consumer-related sectors.
The new vehicle dealers, the wholesalers and retailers are all the sectors which have above-50 confidence...Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB
...which is being buoyed by pent-up demand, very low interest rates, possibly also increased export demand and to a great extent some of the fiscal help that government has given during Covid-19.Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB
So it's very much a consumer story which is positive, but the concern is how sustainable is it?Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB
I think if our manufacturers and our retailers start seeing continued positive momentum, it possibly could become a little bit more sustainable....Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB
However extended load shedding is going to be quite a big downside Redford notes.
She also discusses the crucial need for structural reform it the economy is really to bounce back.
Listen to the discussion in the audio below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA business confidence jumps in Q2 (before Eskom unleashed Stage 4, that is)
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/paylessimages/paylessimages1506/paylessimages150601899/50081968-high-rise-buildings-and-new-shoots.jpg
More from Business
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT
Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show.Read More
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery
Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwiniRead More
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers
Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline.Read More
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago
Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts.Read More
DStv Rolls Out Its Streaming Service
You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV appRead More
SA economy grew by 1.1% in Q1 of 2021 - Stats SA
Stats SA said that the finance, mining and trade sectors were the main drivers on the production side of the economy, while household spending and changes in inventories helped spur growth on the demand side.Read More
The next step in FX risk management
With the Absa Access Mobile app, businesses can manage their foreign exchange risk on the go, says Aphile Molefe of Absa CIB.Read More
Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up!
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover".Read More
Coal miner Thungela Resources – spun from Anglo American – lists on JSE
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews July Ndlovu, CEO at Thungela Resources.Read More
More from Local
Olievenhoutbosch to get new police station commander after community outcry
A Ministerial Imbizo was hosted in the area, which unearthed a series of policing shortcomings, especially concerning claims of poor service residents receive from the local police station.Read More
IEC chair Mashinini: We are ready for the 2021 local gov elections
Mashinini was speaking at the launch of this year's municipal election campaign in Sandton earlier on Wednesday.Read More
Eskom increases load shedding level to Stage 4
Eskom says the increase in stages is due to the additional breakdown of a unit at Medupi and two units at Duvha Power Station.Read More
Life Skills: Bergvliet High School teacher teaches learners how to change a tyre
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 4,209 new cases and 120 deaths
The Health Department says 1,433,000 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Eskom to implementing load shedding from 10am today until Sunday night
The power utility says the rolling power cuts were due to delays in returning generation units to service power stations.Read More
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery
Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwiniRead More
'Every winter is deadly': Ray of Hope collects blankets to assist Alex residents
Sihle Mooi says since the campaign started in 2019, it has gone some way in helping those vulnerable to shack fires decrease the risk of becoming victims to blazes.Read More
Eish ... Load shedding strikes again
Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding between 5pm and 10pm tonight due to delays in returning generating units.Read More